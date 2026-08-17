‘Nation First-Rashtra Pratham’ should remain guiding principle, says VP Radhakrishnan at SRMIST convocation

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday called on graduating students to make “Nation First-Rashtra Pratham” their guiding principle and use their knowledge, skills and innovation towards nation-building.

Radhakrishnan was addressing the 22nd Convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) at the university's Kattankulathur campus in Chengalpattu.

He urged the graduates to use their education and professional skills for the country's development, while emphasising the role of innovation in addressing national challenges.

The Vice President's address focused on the responsibilities accompanying higher education and the contribution graduates can make through their professional work.

The convocation was held at SRMIST's Kattankulathur campus, which houses the university's main auditorium and academic facilities. The university's campus events listings identify the Dr T.P. Ganesan Auditorium as its main auditorium, with a capacity of 3,000.

Radhakrishnan's remarks come as higher education institutions increasingly emphasise the link between academic training, innovation and national development.

“Nation First-Rashtra Pratham” was the central message of his address to the graduating students.