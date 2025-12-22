'Nation first must guide thought and action', Arunachal Guv tells NCC cadets

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), on Sunday, exhorted the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets to imbibe the 'Nation First' spirit in both thought and action, reminding them that true service to the country begins with character, commitment, and a sense of responsibility.

Interacting with the NCC cadets from various institutes of Arunachal Pradesh attending an annual training camp at the Himalayan University Campus at Jollang in Itanagar, the Governor motivated them to become masters of their own destiny by practicing the highest standards of discipline.