'Nation first' attitude ensures govt scheme benefits without discrimination: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that when the feeling of 'nation first' is there, everybody gets the benefits of government schemes without any discrimination.

He was addressing a programme in Lucknow organised for the transfer of scholarships and fee reimbursements to the bank accounts of students.

The chief minister said, "When the feeling of 'family first' is there, then corruption takes place, and when the feeling of 'nation first' is there, then everybody gets the benefits of the government schemes without any discrimination."