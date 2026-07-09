NASSCOM chief calls for AI integration in Indian classrooms

Thiruvananthapuram, July 9 (IANS): Artificial Intelligence (AI) must become an integral part of India’s education system and find applications across sectors beyond information technology if the country is to emerge as a global leader in the field, NASSCOM President Rajesh Nambiar said here on Thursday.
Highlighting NASSCOM's role in shaping India's AI ecosystem, Nambiar said the industry body is working closely with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other national education agencies to transform academic curricula by integrating AI.
"We are working with several agencies to ensure that the latest developments in AI are incorporated into the curriculum across levels," he said, stressing that preparing students for an AI-driven future has become a priority.
Nambiar revealed that he had recently met Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan to discuss a wide range of issues related to information technology and artificial intelligence.
Describing Kerala as a state with abundant talent, he said both the state and the Centre have distinct yet complementary roles in advancing India's AI ambitions.
"Policies have to be in place, and it is encouraging that Kerala has made AI a separate cabinet portfolio," he said, adding that governments, academia and industry must work together to build a strong AI ecosystem.
Observing that AI is reshaping economies and societies across the world, Nambiar said the technology presents both uncertainty and unprecedented opportunities.
At the same time, he noted, AI has increasingly become a strategic tool capable of influencing geopolitical power and global competitiveness.
"AI should not be limited to the IT sector alone," he said, arguing that the technology must be adopted across industries, governance, healthcare, education and manufacturing to unlock its full potential.
One of the speakers at the event said successive governments in Kerala have consistently introduced progressive IT policies that have strengthened the state's technology ecosystem. They said that internships should be made mandatory for students as stronger industry-academia linkages are essential to create a workforce equipped for the rapidly evolving AI era.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.