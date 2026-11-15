Over 25,607 citizens participate in Nasha Mukt Yuva, Viksit Bharat Quiz, says ministry

New Delhi (PTI): The 'Nasha Mukt Yuva, Viksit Bharat Quiz' has recorded participation of over 25,607 citizens, while the online initiative will remain open until November 25, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said on Tuesday.
The quiz was launched on October 26 under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) to promote awareness about the harmful effects of substance use and encourage citizens, particularly young people, to actively contribute towards creating a drug-free India.
The campaign has reached over 35.84 crore people, including 14.33 crore youth and 11.32 crore women, reflecting the nationwide scale of its awareness and outreach initiatives, the ministry said in a statement.
Under the Abhiyaan, over 33.57 lakh activities have been conducted in educational institutions, while 39.91 lakh persons have been treated and rehabilitated through a network of more than 755 Department of Social Justice and Empowerment-supported de-addiction centres working across the country, it said.
The total number of Nasha Mukt pledges taken has crossed 46.73 lakh, while more than two lakh Nasha Mukti Mitras have registered, the ministry said.
Launched on August 15, 2020, the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan aims to strengthen drug demand reduction efforts through preventive education, awareness generation, treatment, rehabilitation and community participation.
Initially launched in 272 vulnerable districts, the Abhiyaan has since expanded its reach to cover all districts across the country, it said.
The ongoing quiz seeks to deepen public understanding of the harmful effects of substance use, promote informed decision-making and encourage young people to become active ambassadors of awareness and prevention, the ministry said.
The quiz comprises 20 multiple-choice questions, which participants are required to answer within 10 minutes. A participation certificate is generated for every participant who successfully submits the quiz.
Participants can also view the correct answers upon completion, enabling them to enhance their understanding of substance use prevention, it said.
Citizens can access the quiz through the MY Bharat portal and participate in the nationwide awareness initiative until November 25, 2026.
The ministry has encouraged all citizens, particularly young people, to participate in the quiz and become active contributors to the collective vision of a drug-free India.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.