Nasha Mukt Arunachal: Natung urges united social response to protect youth from drug abuse

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh (IANS): Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung has called for sustained and collective efforts to combat drug abuse, stressing that awareness, family support, community participation and coordinated institutional action are essential to protect the younger generation and build an addiction‑free society.
The minister made the remarks while addressing the state‑level launch of the ‘10 Crore Addiction‑Free Pledge Mega Campaign’ under the theme Nasha Mukt Bharat, Nasha Mukt Arunachal, organised by the Brahma Kumaris at its RajYoga Centre in Jollang near Itanagar.
Natung said the battle against illegal drug trade and substance abuse cannot succeed through government action alone and requires the active involvement of families, educational institutions, civil society and youth organisations, law enforcement agencies, spiritual bodies and every responsible citizen.
An official statement quoted him as saying that a united social response is indispensable for building a healthier, more disciplined, resilient and empowered Arunachal Pradesh.
The Home Minister urged people from all sections of society to actively support the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Mission SPANDAN (Spiritual Partnership Against Narcotic Drug Abuse), saying that preventing addiction among young people is a shared responsibility.
He said awareness campaigns, value‑based education and community engagement are key to ensuring a drug‑free future for the state.
Director General of Police (DGP) Arunachal Pradesh, Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal, who also attended the programme, underscored the importance of preventive awareness, community vigilance, strong family support and responsible citizenship in tackling the growing menace of substance abuse.
He said coordinated efforts involving government departments, the police, local communities, educational institutions and social organisations are crucial to effectively address the challenge of addiction.
He stressed that law enforcement alone cannot eradicate the problem unless supported by sustained public participation and awareness.
Rajiv Gandhi University senior Professor Jayadeba Sahoo said the fight against addiction should extend beyond policing and legal enforcement to include value‑based education, emotional resilience, mental well‑being and spiritual empowerment.
He called for transforming the vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat into a healthy, value‑based and developed India, asserting that true national progress depends on the character, discipline and consciousness of its citizens.
The programme was also attended by Senior Pathologist Sopai Tawsik, former MLA Larbin Nasi, senior government officials, members of the Brahma Kumaris, educators, youth representatives, students and other dignitaries, who collectively reaffirmed their commitment to creating an addiction‑free society.
The campaign forms part of the nationwide Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, which seeks to mobilise citizens across the country against substance abuse through awareness, education, preventive interventions and community participation, with a special focus on protecting the youth.
Meanwhile, in a successful late‑night operation, Arunachal Pradesh Police intercepted and arrested a suspected drug peddler, seizing 9.29 grams of suspected heroin during a well‑coordinated operation conducted in strict compliance with the NDPS Act.
Home Minister Natung, in a social media post, said: “I appreciate the dedicated efforts of the Banderdewa Police team for their professionalism and vigilance. Together, we remain committed to building a drug‑free Arunachal Pradesh.”
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.