Naseeruddin Shah, filmmaker Payal Kapadia stand in solidarity with agitating SRFTI students

Kolkata: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and filmmaker Payal Kapadia have expressed solidarity with agitating SRFTI students, who have been protesting against attacks allegedly by RSS-linked organisations on the film institute's campus here.

In a video clip posted on social media, Shah launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP in West Bengal, accusing the party of pursuing a vendetta against those who do not subscribe to its beliefs and policies.