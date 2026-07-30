Nara Lokesh hails anti-paper leak Bill as warning to offenders

Amaravati, July 30 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Working President and Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday congratulated students on the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, saying it sends a clear message to those who try to steal future of students.
“Hearty congratulations to every student across the country on the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha,” Lokesh posted on ‘X’.
“This law sends a clear message: Those who try to steal the future of our students through paper leaks and exam fraud will face the strictest consequences. Alongside legal action, the Union Government has also initiated structural reforms to strengthen the integrity of our examination system,” he said.
Lokesh, who is son of TDP national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrabau Naidu, stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government acted decisively after the NEET paper leak - ensuring accountability, reconducting the examination in time, and protecting an entire academic year for lakhs of students.
“The future of our youth is above politics. Merit, integrity, and equal opportunity must always prevail,” he added.
Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also congratulated students on passage of the Bill.
“This landmark legislation marks a significant step towards protecting the dreams and aspirations of millions of students and restoring public confidence in the integrity of our examination system,” said the Jana Sena president.
He stated that recognising the need for long-term reforms, the government also initiated structural changes, including the constitution of a high-powered task force under Nandan Nilekani, with eminent experts to recommend comprehensive reforms for the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the country's examination system.
“The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 marks at another decisive step towards safeguarding the integrity of public examinations. Those who attempt to steal the future of our students by indulging in unfair practices must realise that they will face the strictest provisions of the law. There can be no compromise when it comes to the future of our youth,” he added.
Pawan Kalyan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, the government acted with swiftly following the NEET examination paper leak. The compromised examination was cancelled, swift action was initiated against those responsible, and, most importantly, the government ensured that students did not lose a precious academic year through the timely reconduct of the examination, and declaring the results without unnecessary delay.
“This shows how a responsible government responds at the times of crisis, ensuring accountability and restoring public confidence, rather than exploiting genuine public concerns to create chaos, unrest, or political confrontation. The future of our students must always remain above divisive politics. The NDA Government will spare no one who seeks to endanger the aspirations of our youth and will ensure that every offender faces the full force of the law,” he said.
He claimed that protecting the dreams of our students, preserving the credibility of our institutions, and creating a system where merit, integrity, and equal opportunity always prevail remain the unwavering commitment of the Modi government.
“The future of India will not be shaped by those who spread chaos, but by the millions of young minds who pursue knowledge with determination, discipline, and character. Together, let us empower them to build a stronger, more prosperous, and Viksit Bharat,” he added.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.