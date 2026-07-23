Student voices must be protected, says NAPA

Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI): The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Thursday urged authorities and stakeholders to protect the right of students to peacefully raise their concerns while ensuring that genuine educational demands are not diverted by disruptive elements.
In a statement here, NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal said students seeking meaningful educational reforms deserve support, as such changes would improve opportunities for future generations.
He said peaceful student protests should not be allowed to be "captured or distorted" by anti-national forces seeking to create disorder and divert attention from legitimate academic issues.
Chahal expressed concern over the growing polarisation and hostility on social media, saying it raises questions about whether vested interests, both within and outside the country, are attempting to exploit student dissatisfaction for their own purposes.
He said NAPA has consistently upheld the values of hard work, equal opportunity and excellence, adding that these principles should not be compromised.
Chahal also expressed confidence in India's democratic framework, the rule of law and constitutional institutions.
He appealed to all stakeholders to engage in sincere and constructive dialogue, identify and remove any disruptive or ulterior agendas from the ongoing discourse, and keep the focus on reforms that would benefit students.
He said the future of students and the integrity of the democratic process should remain the top priority.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.