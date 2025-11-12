Nano GCCs to lead India’s next growth wave: Report

The upcoming decade of global capability centres (GCCs) will center on “Nano GCCs”—compact, agile units of 50–150 experts focusing on niche innovation rather than size. Five key sectors fuel their growth in India: semiconductors/chip design, AI/ML, biotech/pharma R&D, telecom/5G, and EV/automotive systems.

Tech adoption surge

Adoption rates in 2025 versus 2019 show AI/ML at 95%, cloud computing 87%, cybersecurity 92%, and blockchain 61%. By 2030, over 70% of global GCCs will embed AI governance and compliance automation.

Economic impact

India hosts 55% of global GCCs, projected to employ 2.8 million by 2030. Export revenue hit $64.6 billion in FY24 (up 40% from $46 billion in FY23). GCCs’ GDP share will double from under 1% in FY24 to 2% by 2030, with 11–12% CAGR expanding units from 1,800 in 2025 to 2,400 in 2030.

Talent & hiring trends

H1 2024 saw 1.52 lakh hires (+14% half-yearly), 75% replacements. Freshers fill 20–22% of engineer/analyst roles (Rs 8–12 LPA); mid-level specialists earn Rs 13–40 LPA; leaders up to Rs 60 LPA. Nine in ten GCC leaders expect talent demand to exceed supply by 2030.

City & diversity shift

58% of GCCs operate in Tier 1 cities, 34% in Tier 2 (Kochi, Coimbatore, Mysuru, Jaipur), 8% in Tier 3 (Bhubaneswar, Indore, Hubballi). Top 20 GCCs employ 40% women—1.5× industry average.

Expert view

Neeti Sharma, Teamlease Digital CEO, says, “We don't have all talent in Tier 2 cities, because working professionals, lateral hires, are already in Tier 1 cities. So we have to migrate them from Tier 1 to Tier 2 cities. And the state or any of the Tier 2 cities will have a very high volume of fresher talent.” She added, “The Tier 1 cities have had a runway of 8 to 10 years to come to the status where they are right now. The Tier 2 cities will also get there, so whether it's about data centers, whether it is about compliances, privacy, talent.”

What needs to be given importance?

GCCs must prioritise data privacy, IP rights, FDI/FEMA, labour laws, women’s safety, maternity benefits, fire safety, e-waste, and battery waste rules.