Nanded varsity bars 73 colleges from new admissions over audit default

Nanded: The Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Maharashtra's Nanded has barred 73 affiliated colleges from admitting students to undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2026-27 academic year over audit default, officials said.

These 73 institutions in Nanded, Latur, Parbhani and Hingoli districts failed to participate in the mandatory academic and administrative audit process online, according to an official circular issued by the university on June 5.