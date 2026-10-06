Nanded university waives exam fees for students from drought hit talukas

Nanded: The Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Tuesday announced a waiver of exam fees for the current semester for students from drought affected talukas in the state.

To avail of the benefit, students will have to submit proof of residence in a drought-affected taluka and a certificate showing that their family's annual income does not exceed Rs 8 lakh. They will also have to confirm that they have not received reimbursement of examination fees under any other government educational concession, officials from the public university said on Tuesday.