Nanded University stops BSc admissions in 24 colleges

Nanded: The Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Maharashtra's Nanded has suspended admissions to first-year BSc courses in 24 affiliated colleges for the 2026â€“27 academic year after detecting serious deficiencies in the institutions, officials said.

According to the university's Academic Affiliation Department, inspections showed that several colleges offering B.Sc programmes lacked essential laboratory infrastructure. In several colleges, qualified teaching staff and principals had not been appointed, while some colleges failed to submit mandatory proposals for the online Academic and Administrative Audit, the officials said on Monday.