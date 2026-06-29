Nanded schools directed to display fee structure prominently

Nanded: Amid complaints regarding school fees, uniforms and textbooks, the Nanded district administration has directed all self-financed schools in the district to display their approved annual fee structure on notice boards at the entrance of their campuses.
The directive applies to self-financed schools of English, Marathi and other media.
District Collector Rahul Kardile said the schools must constitute executive committees in accordance with the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011, which will determine the annual fee for each class. The approved fee details must be displayed at a location clearly visible to parents and the public.
The administration has further prohibited schools from compelling parents to purchase uniforms, school bags, shoes or textbooks from the school itself or from any designated vendor. Parents must be free to procure these items from any source.
Schools have also been instructed to use only textbooks prescribed by their respective education boards for classroom teaching and refrain from insisting that parents purchase books published by private publishers, according to the district officials.
The collector also directed all self-financed schools to install information boards carrying the institution's name, complete address, UDISE number, affiliated examination board and code, government recognition details, approved classes, and class-wise annual fees approved by the Executive Committee.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.