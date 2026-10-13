Nandan Nilekani proposes nationwide CBT, AI-generated question papers

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Former UIDAI Chairman and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani on Tuesday proposed a radical shift in the country's examination framework, suggesting the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to generate question papers on the day of the exam to eliminate the risk of paper leaks and fraud.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Economic Forum, Nilekani addressed the systemic vulnerabilities that lead to leaks, saying, "Question papers create an economic incentive for them to be sold. So, the way to solve this is to really have a massive bank of questions, and only at the last minute generate the question paper for that day, and therefore the question of 'a' question paper goes away, and there's no economic incentive for that. That's one way to think about how to solve this."

Nilekani also emphasised the urgent need to transition toward a nationwide Computer-Based Testing (CBT) model.

"The other thing is, of course, how to make sure all exams are done on a computer-based testing, and that requires a network of locations. We have 150,000 locations where a young boy or girl can take a test. That needs to be expanded," he added.

Nilekani, who is heading a committee dedicated to these systemic reforms, expressed optimism regarding government support.

"I think these are all systemic issues which we will address in our committee. And the Prime Minister is very keen to implement our decisions," he said.

When asked if he could envision a future where AI spontaneously creates exam papers on the actual day of the test, Nilekani responded affirmatively, stating, "Yeah. Sure. Yeah."

The eighth edition of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum (the “Forum”), hosted in India, convenes more than 500 of the world’s most influential public and private sector leaders.

Under the theme “A World in Play: Defining the New Levers of Power”, delegates will examine the changing state of geopolitics, identify the risks and opportunities presented by this period of uncertainty, exchange ideas, and collaborate on a roadmap toward future prosperity.

(ANI)