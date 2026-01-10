Namma Arasu WhatsApp bot to deliver 51 citizen services

CHENNAI: The state government, in partnership with Meta, on Thursday launched a unified WhatsApp chatbot ‘Namma Arasu’ at UmagineTN 2026, a technology and innovation summit, bringing 51 essential citizen services onto a single digital platform.

Developed under the leadership of Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA), the chatbot is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen digital public service delivery, an official release said.

The chatbot, available in both Tamil and English, has been made with an internet-based search capability, allowing the citizens to access a range of services across multiple government departments.

These include certificate downloads, tax and utility bill payments, welfare schemes, transport-related services, property registration, agricultural information, ration card services, temple donations, grievance filing and tracking, tourism bookings, among others.