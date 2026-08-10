NALSAR students oppose CJI Surya Kant as convocation chief guest over remarks on student protests

HYDERABAD: Around 450 students of NALSAR University of Law, including members of the outgoing LLB and LLM batches, have written to the university administration opposing a proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest for the upcoming convocation.

The students have written to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and professors, asking the university to reconsider the proposed invitation. Their objection is linked to the CJI's remarks during Supreme Court proceedings concerning alleged police excesses against protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The students said the issue was particularly important to them as law students, arguing that the convocation should reflect the university's commitment to constitutional rights, access to justice and reasoned engagement with grievances.

"A convocation is meant to be a moment where the University's own values, including a commitment to constitutional rights, access to justice, and reasoned engagement with grievances, are visibly reflected in the choices it makes," the students said in their communication.

They added that receiving their degrees from a dignitary whose recent public conduct, as reported, appeared dismissive of allegations of police brutality against protesters "sits uncomfortably with what we have been taught to value during our time at NALSAR."

The students have asked the university to consult the graduating batch before making a final decision or extending an invitation. The university has not publicly responded to the students' communication so far. Reports also indicate that the university has not yet formally announced the convocation date or confirmed the chief guest.