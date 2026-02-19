Nali Kali programme dropped in 15 Karnataka districts

Commissioner for School Education Vikas Kishor Suralkar also confirmed the decision.

He said, “There will be monograding for Classes 1 to 3 students from the next academic year. Nali Kali was introduced where resources (teachers) were lower in number, so that students from Classes 1 to 3 could be taught in the same class by the same teacher. Several government schools that came under the scheme of PM-SHRI or Model government schools, which had sufficient numbers of teachers, were not part of the Nali Kali programme. Now that we have decided to appoint more teachers, the programme is being dropped in 15 districts.”

This has left government primary school teachers puzzled, “We have 35 students in Class 1 to 3. Admissions for Class 1 are due and students in Class 3 are being promoted. We are not informed if this programme will continue, or be replaced with new curriculum and textbooks”, said a government primary school teacher in Raichur.