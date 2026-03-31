Nalanda University's revival symbol of commitment to re-establish its glory in modern form: Murmu

Rajgir (Bihar): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the revival of Nalanda University is a symbol of national and international commitment to re-establish its glorious heritage in a modern setting.
Addressing the convocation ceremony of the university here, she said the ancient Nalanda university had established itself as a great centre of knowledge for about eight centuries, and its fall was a very big loss not only for India but for the entire world.
"Its revival is a symbol of national and international commitment to re-establish the university's glorious heritage in a modern setting," Murmu said.
Conferring degrees to the graduates, the President said the students of the institute receive a "shared inheritance" of humanity.
"Students graduating from here receive two things -- a degree and an inheritance. While the degree is their personal achievement, the heritage of humanity they inherit here is a shared one," Murmu added.
She expressed happiness that over half of the graduating students this year comprised students from more than 30 countries.
On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, the President said, "Lord Mahavir and the Buddha spread the message of non-violence, compassion and love to the entire humanity from this region of Bihar."
She also took part in a tree-planting event before the convocation ceremony, and praised the university's commitment towards achieving the goal of net-zero emissions.
"This campus reflects a commitment to sustainability in its journey towards becoming a net-zero campus. Institutions of higher learning must definitely lead by example," Murmu added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.