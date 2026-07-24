Nalanda University, CSIR sign MoU to boost sustainable development

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, Vice-Chancellor, Nalanda University, emphasized the importance of scientific social responsibility, observing that while developing technologies is important, identifying those most relevant to society is an equally significant challenge. He said the collaboration with CSIR would advance sustainable development in and around the Nalanda region through deployment of technologies in areas such as model village development, solid waste management, water quality improvement and environmental sustainability, while strengthening the University's engagement with local communities.

Shri Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, said that the Hon'ble Prime Minister envisions Nalanda University as a world-class international institution with a vibrant global network of academic and research partnerships. He noted that collaboration with CSIR, India's premier scientific research organisation, would significantly contribute towards realizing this vision. Describing it as one of Nalanda University's most meaningful partnerships, he expressed confidence that the University's students, researchers and surrounding communities would greatly benefit from CSIR's scientific expertise and innovation ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR, described the occasion as a landmark in the journey of both institutions and appreciated the collective efforts that culminated in the signing of the MoU. She observed that Nalanda University, with its diverse international student community, provides a unique platform for showcasing India's scientific excellence and expanding the global outreach of CSIR technologies.

Highlighting the importance of interdisciplinary approaches, Dr. Kalaiselvi underscored the critical role of social sciences in ensuring the successful adoption of scientific innovations for societal benefit. She highlighted several CSIR mission-mode technologies and initiatives-including solid waste management, soil reclamation, water quality improvement and societal missions - that can be readily implemented at Nalanda University and in surrounding villages. The DG, CSIR proposed taking up at least three focused societal missions during the initial phase of the collaboration to demonstrate measurable impact in the region.

A key feature of the partnership is the establishment of a CSIR Technology Gallery at the Nalanda University campus. The gallery will showcase indigenous technologies developed across CSIR laboratories, creating a platform for students, researchers, international scholars and visitors to engage with India's scientific innovations. It also provides a framework for collaboration in sustainable technology deployment, capacity building, rural outreach and knowledge exchange, creating a replicable model of science-led interventions for societal benefit.