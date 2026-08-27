Nalanda world's first great residential modern university: UN official

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The UNESCO and UN in India hosted a special session on writer-diplomat Abhay K.'s book Nalanda: How it Changed the World, bringing together diplomats, scholars, experts and students for a discussion on the ancient centre of learning and its global legacy.

Speaking on the occasion Stefan Priesner-Resident Coordinator of the United Nations to India said- "Nalanda, a subject, speaks to something that United Nations care deeply about--the power of learning, dialogue, exchanged freely across borders in order to shape how societies grow. Before I came to India, I was quite proud to have studied in a city of Europe with the oldest university, 1088 CE, Bologna, from where the word Universitas, University comes from, but Nalanda is 600 years older. It was founded as we know in the 5th century, growing to be, as many regards, the world's first great residential modern university, attracting scholars from as far as China, Korea, Japan, Tibet, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, across Central and South east Asia. It became a cradle for studies in philosophy, science, mathematics, medicine, and art. And it was a place where ideas were tested, debated and exchanged openly at a scale the world had not seen before."

"I look forward to listening in detail, how was this happening, how was it taken forward, today. I believe this reflects something larger about India itself, from Nalanda to the thriving institutions today, India has long been a cradle of knowledge and intellectual exchange, representing this incredibly diverse country. This is also why the sustainable development goals and the vision of Viksit Bharat resonates so strongly in this part of India. The 2030 agenda braces the same conviction that animated Nalanda. The progress depends on learning from evidence, sharing what works and connecting knowledge across boundaries whether between countries, disciplines, or institutions. I had the huge pleasure to visit Patna, a week ago and to reflect on my impressions of Patna. I think if you come to Patna, it was not Nalanda, this is outstanding. Hopefully I'll soon go to Nalanda, sooner than later, but this incredibly fertile land, the state with 130 million people, where the progress is very central to India's progress. What struck me is the ambition of the state in terms of development, poverty reduction and so on and also as the head of UN, I can say the excellent partnership with the United Nations system spending time on a number of dimensions such as health, nutrition, education, gender equality, climate resilience, and social protection. While in Patna, I also had the opportunity to visit the beautiful Patna Museum, the Bihar Museum, and I saw many impressive exhibits, including the replica of the seal of Nalanda. Walking through its galleries it was a reminder that Bihar's contribution to human civilisation is impressive. It began many centuries, indeed millennia ago--ideas, art, scholarship, flowed out of this region and shaped the wider world. So we are honoured to be joined this evening by Ambassador Abhay Kumar whose book Nalanda: How it Changed the World, has done so much to bring Nalanda's history to the wider audience," he added.