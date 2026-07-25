Nalanda police conduct flag march ahead of Bihar Bandh over NEET paper leak

Patna: Ahead of the 'Bihar Bandh' called for Saturday over the alleged NEET paper leak, the Nalanda district administration and police carried out an extensive flag march in Bihar Sharif on Friday evening to reinforce security and reassure residents.

The shutdown has been called to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and strict action against those allegedly responsible for the paper leak.

The flag march began from the Shram Kalyan Kendra grounds and passed through major roads, markets, and sensitive locations across Bihar Sharif.