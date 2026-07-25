Nalanda police conduct flag march ahead of Bihar Bandh over NEET paper leak

Patna: Ahead of the 'Bihar Bandh' called for Saturday over the alleged NEET paper leak, the Nalanda district administration and police carried out an extensive flag march in Bihar Sharif on Friday evening to reinforce security and reassure residents.
The shutdown has been called to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and strict action against those allegedly responsible for the paper leak.
The flag march began from the Shram Kalyan Kendra grounds and passed through major roads, markets, and sensitive locations across Bihar Sharif.
A large contingent of police personnel, accompanied by official vehicles with sirens, participated in the exercise to demonstrate the administration's preparedness ahead of the proposed bandh.
The march was jointly led by Nalanda District Magistrate Udita Singh and Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni, who inspected security arrangements at key intersections and other sensitive areas of the city.
During the inspection, the officials issued directions to Magistrates, police officers, and security personnel to remain alert and prepared to respond promptly to any law-and-order situation that may arise during the bandh.
Speaking to the media, District Magistrate Udita Singh said comprehensive security arrangements had been made throughout the district in anticipation of the shutdown.
She told that additional police personnel, along with executive magistrates, had been deployed at sensitive locations to maintain law and order.
The District Magistrate also appealed to residents to maintain peace and communal harmony and urged them not to believe or circulate unverified rumours, particularly those spreading through social media.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Bharat Soni reiterated that while peaceful protest is a democratic right, no one would be allowed to violate the law under the guise of a demonstration.
He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to forcibly shut down shops, block roads, or damage public or private property during the bandh.
The SP emphasised that adequate security arrangements had been made across the district to ensure normal life and protect public safety.
The flag march was attended by several senior police officers, including Deputy Superintendents of Police Ranjan Kumar, Ramdular Prasad, Rishabh Anand, Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, Amarnath, and Shyam Kishore Ranjan, along with Sergeant Major Rajmani and Station House Officers Samrat Deepak, Ranjeet Kumar Rajak, and Shailesh Kumar Jha.
The large-scale security exercise reflects the administration's efforts to maintain law and order amid heightened political activity and protests related to the alleged NEET paper leak, with authorities emphasising that peaceful demonstrations will be permitted, but any attempt to disrupt public order will be dealt with firmly.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.