Nainital schools, Anganwadi centres shut as orange alert warns of heavy rain and landslide risk

Nainital, Uttarakhand (IANS): All government, semi-government and private schools in Nainital district of Uttarakhand, covering educational institutions from Classes 1 to 12, will remain closed on Monday in view of an orange alert issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall, lightning and intense spells of rain.
The order was issued by Nainital District Magistrate and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Lalit Mohan Raiyal on Sunday, following the weather forecast issued by the Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dehradun, at 10 a.m.
According to the order, the weather department has forecast the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Nainital district, along with lightning, thunder and intense to very intense spells of rain.
Rainfall is currently being reported across both the hilly and plain areas of the district.
Authorities have warned that continuous rain could lead to strong water flow in rivers, drains and lanes, besides increasing the risk of landslides in vulnerable locations.
The district administration said the holiday decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.
The closure will also apply to all Anganwadi centres across Nainital district.
The order permits leave for principals, headmasters, teachers and office staff working in the affected schools.
However, the order will not apply to residential educational institutions and schools operating within Nainital city where students have both educational and residential facilities on the same campus.
The education department officials have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order and communicate the decision to all concerned institutions.
The district administration has warned that any deviation from the order could invite necessary action against those responsible.
The order was issued on Sunday and circulated to senior district and divisional officials for information and necessary action.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.