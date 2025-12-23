Naidu hits out at Jagan over alleged misuse of funds, sets Swachh Andhra roadmap with Jan 26 deadline

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday launched a political attack on former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing the previous government of misusing public funds, and attempting to obstruct development initiatives in the State.

Participating in the Swachh Andhra-Swarna Andhra programme at Thallapalem in Anakapalle district, the Chief Minister referred to expenditure incurred on projects such as the Rushikonda Palace and questioned the criticism being levelled against his government’s policies.

“Those who had wasted Rs 500 crore on the Rushikonda Palace project are now spreading a poisonous campaign against our government for promoting yoga as a tool for public health,” he remarked. Naidu also questioned whether the funds spent on the Tadepalli Palace, survey stones and statues during the previous regime had resulted in the creation of even a single medical college.

He contrasted this with the present government’s efforts to establish medical colleges under the PPP model, and described threats to jail those involved in such initiatives as reflective of the opposition’s negative approach. Earlier in the day, Naidu interacted with sanitation workers, and inspected a compost manufacturing yard before addressing a public meeting.

Ensure garbage free-roads by Jan 26 to make State Swachh Andhra: CM

He underlined that the Swachh Andhra-Swarna Andhra initiative was aimed at bringing about a long-term behavioural change among citizens rather than functioning as a short-term campaign. Outlining the government’s waste management roadmap, Naidu said the target was to ensure that no garbage was visible on State roads by January 26, 2026.

He added that door-to-door waste collection would be implemented across rural and urban areas by February 15, 2026, while complete segregation of dry and wet waste was to be achieved by October 26, 2026.

The government, he noted, was also promoting composting in 10 lakh village households and encouraging the use of household compost for kitchen gardens. He stated that efforts were underway to ensure that plastic was eliminated from public spaces after October 2, 2026.

The Chief Minister said 25 Swachh Raths were currently operational in the State, and another 100 would be introduced soon, with six to eight vehicles allotted to each district. He congratulated sanitation workers and Green Ambassadors for their role in the cleanliness drive, describing them as central to the programme’s success.

Highlighting the theme of “seizing opportunities in the environment,” Naidu observed that waste management, recycling, composting, sanitation services and green products had the potential to generate local employment, and contribute to economic growth. He referred to the Andhra Pradesh Circular Economy and Waste Recycling Policy, 2025, as a key initiative aimed at converting waste into a valuable resource.

He noted that 69 State-level and 1,257 district-level Swachh Andhra Awards had been presented across 21 categories to recognise outstanding performance. According to Naidu, feedback from sanitation workers indicated a noticeable improvement in public awareness regarding waste segregation.

The Chief Minister accused the YSRCP of creating hurdles to development by approaching courts over land allotments to IT companies, and police recruitment processes.