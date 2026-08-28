Nagpur students craft 75-ft eco-friendly rakhi honouring armed forces

Nagpur: Around 400 students of a private school in Maharashtra's Nagpur have created a giant 75-foot-long eco-friendly rakhi combining themes of patriotism, green consciousness, and tribute to the armed forces, an official said on Friday.
Made entirely from waste and natural materials - including bamboo, coconut husks, and paper - the giant creation by students of Lalita Public School bears the central message 'Young Power Green Future', and features depictions of army tanks, naval ships, and aircraft.
Talking to PTI Videos, school director Chetna Tank said wood veneer and hundreds of smaller paper rakhis crafted by individual students were assembled to build the mega structure.
"The children wrote diverse messages - some patriotic, some honouring the armed forces, and others encouraging the youth. The teachers and students then brought all these individual contributions together to form one giant rakhi," Tank said, adding that the materials used were eco-friendly and largely upcycled from items that people typically discard.
Students who participated in the project expressed pride in contributing to the initiative as the nation celebrates 80 years of independence.
"We also depicted Lord Ganesha on it to blend patriotism with devotion. We made sure to use sustainable materials, like leaves from the plants we painted, keeping with our theme of 'Young Power and Green Future'," a student said.
Another student said the primary goal was to inspire young people while reminding them never to forget their roots and connection to nature, no matter how much they achieve in life.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.