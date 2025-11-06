Nagapattinam celebrates first International Fisherwomen's Day

“Today, we are celebrating ourselves, our work, our strength, and our role in every catch that comes to shore,” said Sinduja, 28, a fisherwoman from Nambiyar Nagar.

“We’ve always been part of this sea, but now we stand together to be seen and heard. I feel proud, and I know many of us do,” she said.

“Everyone acknowledges a fisherman’s effort and the risk he puts into fishing in deep-sea waters and staying away from home. But we, women of the fishing community, preserve the catch, cleanse the fish, take care of the selling business, and the house when our men are away,” said another fisherwoman, adding that she is happy finally to be acknowledged.