Nagaland University study reveals medicinal potential of endangered Meghalaya plant

According to a press release issued by Nagaland University, researchers from the institution, in collaboration with Assam Down Town University, have conducted the first-ever scientific investigation into Goniothalamus simonsii Hook f Thoms, an endangered and endemic medicinal plant found in Meghalaya’s forests.

The study confirms the plant’s long-recognised traditional uses and identifies it as a promising source of bioactive compounds for future therapeutic drugs.

Led by Dr Mayur Mausoom Phukan of Nagaland University’s Department of Forestry and research scholar Samson Rosly Sangma, the research revealed that G simonsii contains multiple bioactive phytochemicals exhibiting antioxidant, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties.

Laboratory analyses showed notable antiproliferative effects against colon cancer cells. The findings were published in Chemistry and Biodiversity in October 2025.

The press release stated that local communities have used G simonsii for generations to treat ailments such as typhoid, malaria, gastrointestinal disorders and throat irritation.

The study not only validates these uses but also highlights the urgent need to conserve the species, which is listed as “Endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Nagaland University Vice Chancellor Prof Jagadish K Patnaik said the collaboration exemplifies how traditional knowledge and modern science can unite to promote biodiversity-based innovation.

Dr Phukan added that the findings reaffirm India’s rich potential for natural drug discovery.

The research team plans to expand the study through in vivo and clinical trials to further explore the plant’s pharmacological potential, marking a significant step in integrating indigenous knowledge with scientific advancement.