Nagaland University links indigenous knowledge to eco-friendly farming

Kohima: A study by Nagaland University has highlighted how indigenous knowledge sustains terrace farming among Angami Nagas, with the institute saying the findings would help support national efforts towards food security and sustainable agriculture.

The central university, in a release, said the use of ecological indicators for agricultural planning and the deep integration of farming with cultural traditions of the community have also been found in the new research.

"A Nagaland University study has generated new insights into how traditional knowledge continues to guide and facilitate terrace farming among the Angami Naga population. It presents significant lessons in sustainable agriculture and food security," it said.