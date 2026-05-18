Nagaland University study documents Sonowal Kachari herbal knowledge amid fears cf cultural loss

A new study by researchers from Nagaland University has documented the traditional herbal medicinal practices of the Sonowal Kachari tribe in Assam, recording indigenous knowledge surrounding 39 medicinal plant species used to treat a range of illnesses.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, was conducted through interactions with 180 elderly knowledge holders from the community, many of whom continue to rely on herbal remedies alongside modern medicine.

According to the researchers, the documented remedies are commonly used for ailments including fever, respiratory illnesses, kidney stones, and skin disorders. The findings also point to the continuing role of traditional medicine as an accessible and low-cost healthcare system in rural and economically constrained regions.

The study comes at a time when researchers across India are increasingly warning about the erosion of indigenous medicinal knowledge, much of which continues to survive through oral traditions rather than formal documentation.

The paper notes that younger generations within many indigenous communities are gradually moving away from traditional healing practices, raising concerns that large parts of ethnobotanical knowledge may disappear permanently without systematic preservation efforts.

Researchers also identified the possible scientific relevance of several plant-based remedies consistently used across generations. According to the study, repeated usage patterns could provide a starting point for future pharmacological research, laboratory validation, and exploration of plant-derived compounds for modern medicine.

The research further suggested that traditional and allopathic systems are often used simultaneously within rural communities, opening discussions around integrative healthcare approaches that combine indigenous practices with evidence-based medicine.

The paper was co-authored by researchers from Nagaland University and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Assam.