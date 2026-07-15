Nagaland University poultry project earns women SHGs Rs 30 lakh

A community-based initiative led by Nagaland University has proved how scientific backyard poultry farming and low-cost egg incubators can significantly boost rural livelihoods and nutritional security.

This project empowered women self-help groups (SHGs) in Zunheboto district, enabling them to collectively generate more than ₹30.8 lakh while increasing the local availability of poultry meat and eggs.

The ‘Promoting Sustainable Livelihood and Nutritional Security of Women SHGs through Low-Cost Egg Incubator and Backyard Poultry Production’ project was executed by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Zunheboto, under Nagaland University with financial support from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

The initiative addresses one of Nagaland's pressing challenges—a substantial gap between the demand and supply of poultry meat and eggs. According to the Annual Administrative Report (2022-23) of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, Nagaland faces an annual shortfall of more than 1,520 lakh eggs and nearly 38.5 metric tonnes of meat, making locally sustainable poultry production essential for improving food security.

The project was led by Principal Investigator Dr. Rakesh Kumar Chaurasia and the KVK, Zunheboto team, Nagaland University, who provided continuous technical guidance, regular field visits, disease monitoring and capacity building to ensure the successful adoption of improved poultry farming practices.

The programme covered 60 women SHG members across five villages—Sumisettsu, Zaphumi, Lumami, Alaphumi and Shichimi—in Akuluto Block of Zunheboto district. Participants received scientific training in backyard poultry management along with Rainbow Rooster day-old chicks, feed for the initial 20 days, vaccination and medication support, poultry equipment, and low-cost egg incubators that enable year-round chick production at the village level.