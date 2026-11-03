Nagaland students seal government school over teacher shortage

Students and community organisations in Nagaland's Sungro Range have launched an indefinite agitation and sealed Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Sungro, in Wokha district, demanding the appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff.

According to The Morung Express, the protest began on November 2 and was joined by student bodies and village councils from Pangti, Okotso, Sungro, Old and New Aree, Yanthamo and Asha villages.

Addressing the gathering, Pangti Village Students' Union (PVSU) president Bonao Lotha and other representatives said that several teaching posts had remained vacant since 2022, following the retirement and death of teachers, without replacement appointments. They said that the school was functioning without language teachers, a physical education teacher and a lower division assistant (LDA).

The organisations also said that only one mathematics teacher was handling classes in the lower section after another teacher was transferred without a replacement. They further alleged that teachers proceeding on maternity leave had not been provided with substitutes.

The student bodies said that they had submitted multiple representations and grievances to the government and the concerned department, besides issuing an ultimatum seeking intervention. However, they said that a departmental order issued on October 29 did not include any teacher for GHSS Sungro, despite earlier verbal assurances.

The shortage, according to the protesting organisations, had affected students' academic progress, with some having to appear for examinations without completing their prescribed syllabus. They said that students had been without language teachers since 2022 and had also faced shortages in environmental education and other subjects.

Bonao Lotha acknowledged that the agitation had begun close to the examination period but said that the community had been left with little choice, as academic activities were already being affected by the absence of teachers in several subjects.

Penthungo, secretary of the Okotso Village Development Board, appealed to the authorities to address the issue, saying students' education should not be compromised. Pangti Village Council chairman Zanbemo W Kithan said that the issue had been raised repeatedly and described GHSS Sungro as an important institution serving the entire range.

Kithan also said that the school had one of the highest student enrolments in the district after GHSS Wokha, but had not received adequate staff despite its enrolment and past academic performance. He questioned the disparity in staff allocation between the institution and government schools with comparatively lower enrolment.

The joint organisations said that the agitation would continue and the school would remain sealed until the concerned department provided a written assurance and fulfilled their demand for adequate teaching and non-teaching staff.