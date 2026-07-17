Nagaland student bodies urge early resolution of Naga peace talks

Kohima: The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) urged the Centre to carry forward the ongoing Naga peace talks with sincerity and work towards an early and logical conclusion, a statement said.
An NSF delegation made the appeal during its meeting with Ajit Lal, Advisor (Northeast) to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and former special director of the Intelligence Bureau, in Delhi.
Urging the Centre to expedite the ongoing Naga peace talks, the delegation said the process should remain sensitive to the aspirations and sentiments of the Naga people, as stated in the press release issued by the NSF here on Thursday.
During the meeting, the NSF delegation highlighted the prevailing violence and unrest in the region, particularly the Naga-Kuki conflict, and stressed the need for the immediate restoration of peace and normalcy.
The meeting also reaffirmed the federation's demand for an early political resolution to the decades-old Naga political issue.
Ajit Lal heard the delegation's concerns and assured them that the issues raised would be looked into, it added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.