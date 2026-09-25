Nagaland student group serves 72-hour ultimatum over delayed project, threatens highway blockade

Kohima: An apex students' organisation in Phek district of Nagaland on Friday issued a 72-hour ultimatum to NHIDCL to terminate the contractor executing the delayed NH-29 Kohima-Jessami Road project, warning of a total highway blockade from September 30 if its demand is not met.
The Chakhesang Students Union (CSU) also sealed the contractor's base camp at North Kikruma during the day, alleging that the company had failed to complete the work despite repeated extensions.
CSU president Povozo Soho said the union had been raising the issue for the past two years and had given the contractor several opportunities to fulfil its commitments.
"We cannot tolerate anymore," Soho said while addressing the media at the contractor's base camp.
CSU general secretary Rhilo Chiero said the Chakhabama-Kikruma package was awarded to the contractor on October 10, 2023, with the completion date set for January 4, 2026.
Despite the failure to meet the deadline, National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) had granted an extension to the contractor till September 24, which expired on Thursday, he said.
Chiero claimed that the physical progress remained at only 44.30 per cent even after the extension, and the contractor had failed to provide adequate machinery, labour and necessary maintenance.
The CSU, through a memorandum submitted to the Executive Director (Projects), NHIDCL Regional Office at Kohima, said the prolonged delay had caused hardship to people dependent on the highway, which serves as a lifeline for people in Phek, Meluri and Kiphire districts of Nagaland, as well as adjoining areas of Manipur.
Recalling that a six-point agreement was signed between the CSU, NHIDCL and the contractor on June 22 to facilitate completion of the project, the student body lamented that the contractor failed to meet its commitments.
The union said it had sealed the contractor's base camp on Friday and would not allow it to carry out further work under the package.
The CSU warned that if NHIDCL fails to terminate the contractor and initiate fresh tendering within 72 working hours, it would begin a total blockade of the national highway from September 30.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.