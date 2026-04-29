Nagaland signs scholarship pact with Sarojini Damodaran Foundation

The Nagaland School Education Department has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation for the rollout of the Vidyadhan Scholarship Programme in the state.

The MoU was signed at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat in Kohima on April 28, with officials saying that the initiative would primarily support students from government schools who have recently cleared the HSLC examination.

Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, Advisor for School Education & SCERT, said that the scholarship comes at an important time following the declaration of examination results and would help students from rural and economically constrained backgrounds continue their studies.

Commissioner & Secretary for School Education & SCERT Kevileno Angami said that the programme would complement existing government schemes and widen educational opportunities for eligible students.

Representatives of the foundation said that the Vidyadhan Scholarship Programme, launched in 1999, is currently active in multiple states and Union Territories. They added that it offers not only financial assistance but also mentoring, career counselling, soft skills development and internship opportunities.

Pankaj Tripathi, Principal Consultant, Sarojini Damodaran Foundation, said that the organisation was honoured to partner with the Nagaland government for the programme’s implementation in the state.

Officials said that selected students would receive support for five to seven years, beginning in Class XI and continuing through higher education.