Nagaland residential school students receive urgent meningitis vaccines after critical hostel infection alert

Kolkata, Aug 17 (IANS): In a special drive, the Spear Corps of the Army's Eastern Command conducted a mass immunisation against Meningococcal Meningitis at Sainik School Punglwa, Nagaland, on Monday.
A special medical team from the Corps immunised 678 students and staff during the drive.
The process included medical screening, counselling and post‑vaccination monitoring. No adverse reactions were reported, the Corps posted on X.
This initiative followed an advisory issued earlier this month by the Nagaland Department of Health & Family Welfare to all residential schools, hostels and educational institutions across the state to remain vigilant for symptoms of Meningococcal disease.
The advisory followed a suspected case of invasive Meningococcal disease involving a 14‑year‑old boy. The child was admitted to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at CHISR Hospital on August 2 after developing fever, vomiting, hypotension, altered sensorium and abnormal posturing, which later progressed to extensive rapidly developing skin lesions.
The child remains critically ill and is receiving invasive mechanical ventilation, vasoactive support and intensive care, the department said.
Based on the clinical presentation, the child is currently being managed as septic shock with purpura fulminans, with a clinical suspicion of invasive Meningococcal disease (Meningococcaemia). Microbiological confirmation is awaited.
Although uncommon, Meningococcal disease can spread rapidly among individuals living in close quarters such as hostels and dormitories. Early recognition, prompt reporting and immediate public health action are essential to prevent outbreaks, the advisory said.
Meningococcal disease is caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. It can present itself as meningitis, an infection of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, or septicaemia, a bloodstream infection. Both conditions can become life‑threatening if not treated promptly, the government said.
According to the advisory, the disease spreads through respiratory droplets and prolonged close contact, including coughing, sneezing, kissing or sharing eating utensils, water bottles and cigarettes.
It urged students, staff, hostel wardens and healthcare providers to watch for symptoms including sudden onset of fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, sensitivity to light, drowsiness or confusion, seizures, a reddish‑purple rash that does not fade when pressed, and cold hands and feet or signs of shock in severe cases.
The advisory further said that anyone with these symptoms should be referred immediately to the nearest health facility for urgent medical evaluation and treatment.
The students and staff of the Sainik School are now protected from this deadly disease for the next few years.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.