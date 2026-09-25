Nagaland must leverage agriculture, horticulture potential to create jobs: CM Rio

Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has said that the state has immense potential in agriculture, horticulture and other sectors, stressing the need to transform this potential into economic opportunities through enterprise, investment, market development and exports, particularly to generate employment opportunities for the people.

Chief Minister Rio on Thursday launched the Chief Minister's Fellowship Programme, Nagaland (CMFPN) and the NEDFi-TEDF Research Project, "Strategic Interventions for Endogenous Development through Export Promotion of Niche Agricultural Products, Advancement in the Creative Economy, and Diversification of Investment in Nagaland".