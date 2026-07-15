Nagaland launches Japanese Language Centre to boost global job prospects for Naga youth

Kohima: The Nagaland Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission (NSEDM) on Wednesday launched the Japanese Language Centre during the observance of World Youth Skills Day, marking a major step towards enhancing the global employability of Naga youth.

Launching the centre, Advisor for Higher Education and Technical Education, Temjenmenba, said the initiative would equip young people with Japanese language skills, opening up employment opportunities in Japan and other international markets.

He said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has prioritised skill development through various initiatives, with NSEDM playing a key role in equipping young people with industry-relevant skills.