Nagaland launches Japanese Language Centre to boost global job prospects for Naga youth

Kohima: The Nagaland Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Mission (NSEDM) on Wednesday launched the Japanese Language Centre during the observance of World Youth Skills Day, marking a major step towards enhancing the global employability of Naga youth.
Launching the centre, Advisor for Higher Education and Technical Education, Temjenmenba, said the initiative would equip young people with Japanese language skills, opening up employment opportunities in Japan and other international markets.
He said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, has prioritised skill development through various initiatives, with NSEDM playing a key role in equipping young people with industry-relevant skills.
Observing that government employment alone cannot absorb the growing number of educated youth, Temjenmenba encouraged students and job seekers to look beyond government jobs and explore entrepreneurship and private-sector opportunities.
He stressed the need to acquire practical skills in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and other technology-driven sectors to remain globally competitive.
He also called on departments and stakeholders to work together to create more livelihood opportunities through skill development and urged the 15 youth achievers honoured during the programme to inspire others to pursue skill-based careers.
Sharing the vision of the Mission, Additional Secretary and Project Manager, NSEDM under IDAN (Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland), Vineet Kumar, said skill development and entrepreneurship would be central to Nagaland's economic future, particularly at a time when government employment opportunities are limited.
He said that since its establishment in October 2025, NSEDM has trained more than 3,500 youth, while around 800 trainees are currently undergoing various skill development programmes.
Of those trained, over 1,000 beneficiaries have either secured employment or become self-employed, he said.
Kumar said the newly launched Japanese Language Centre reflects the growing partnership between Nagaland and Japan and is aimed at equipping youth with marketable language skills for overseas employment. He noted that skill development has emerged as one of the key areas of cooperation between Nagaland and Japan.
Referring to the programme's theme, "Honouring Skills and Celebrating Success," Kumar said the 15 youth achievers felicitated during the event represent the growing number of young people choosing careers beyond government employment. He said they would serve as role models for others to pursue skill development and entrepreneurship.
Reaffirming the mission's commitment, Kumar said NSEDM would continue expanding its skilling initiatives with the support of training partners and stakeholders to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for the youth.
The occasion was also marked by the felicitation of 15 Naga youth achievers who, after receiving training under various government skill development programmes in trades such as masonry, automobile servicing, hospitality, beauty and wellness, and other vocational sectors, have successfully established themselves as entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals.
Several of them have also gone on to create employment opportunities for others, reflecting the impact of skill development in fostering sustainable livelihoods.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.