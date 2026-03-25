Nagaland launches district school leaders' community to boost academic reforms

Kohima: The Nagaland government on Tuesday launched the District School and System Leaders Professional Learning Community (DSSL PLC), marking a significant step toward strengthening the state’s education system through collaborative leadership and institutional reform.

Speaking at the launch, Advisor for School Education and SCERT, Kekhrielhoulie Yhome, said that a robust education system rests on three key pillars: school leadership, curriculum, and administration.

He stressed the need to strengthen these foundations while addressing persistent challenges, including infrastructure gaps, connectivity issues, a shortage of human resources, and logistical barriers that affect implementation at the grassroots level.

Highlighting the importance of rebuilding public confidence, Yhome emphasised that revitalising government schools remains a priority.