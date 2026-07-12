Nagaland guv reviews AYUSH healthcare services, tribal welfare initiatives

The governor said the hospital served as Nagaland's first designated COVID-19 hospital, providing critical healthcare services during one of the state's most challenging periods.

Highlighting the importance of India's traditional systems of medicine, he said AYUSH complements modern healthcare by emphasising preventive care, holistic wellness and healthy living.

With growing awareness of integrative healthcare, he said institutions such as the Integrated AYUSH Hospital have an increasingly important role in providing accessible, affordable and patient-centric services.