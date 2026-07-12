Nagaland guv reviews AYUSH healthcare services, tribal welfare initiatives

Kohima: Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Friday reviewed the functioning of a 50-bed AYUSH hospital near Kohima and stressed strengthening healthcare delivery.
During his visit to the hospital, the governor said the medical establishment has emerged as a centre of healing and hope for the people of Nagaland and noted that the institution, inaugurated on March 4, 2022, is the third Integrated AYUSH Hospital in the country, reflecting the government's commitment to promoting holistic and integrative healthcare, an official statement issued by the Lok Bhavan said.
The governor said the hospital served as Nagaland's first designated COVID-19 hospital, providing critical healthcare services during one of the state's most challenging periods.
Highlighting the importance of India's traditional systems of medicine, he said AYUSH complements modern healthcare by emphasising preventive care, holistic wellness and healthy living.
With growing awareness of integrative healthcare, he said institutions such as the Integrated AYUSH Hospital have an increasingly important role in providing accessible, affordable and patient-centric services.
Hospital officials informed the governor that the facility, located about 24 km from Kohima on the Phek-Meluri-Zunheboto Road, serves eight surrounding villages and offers ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, and homoeopathy services with a workforce of 43 staffers.
Since its inception, the hospital has recorded more than 10,050 outpatient consultations and treated 560 inpatients up to June 2026.
On Thursday, Yadav chaired a review meeting of the Tribal Affairs Department at Lok Bhavan to assess the department's ongoing programmes, achievements and future plans.
Officials presented the progress of major schemes, including projects under Article 275(1), Development Action-Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan (DA-JGUA) and Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAAGY), besides community infrastructure projects across tribal areas.
The meeting also reviewed the progress of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state.
Officials said three EMRSes are currently functional with a total enrolment of 751 students, and all three schools recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage in the HSLC Examination 2026.
The governor was also briefed on the construction of new EMRS campuses in various districts and the challenges affecting timely completion, including land-related issues and inadequate power and water connectivity.
Yadav emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to ensure the timely completion of projects and effective implementation of tribal welfare programmes.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.