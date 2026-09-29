Nagaland Governor Yadav urges youth to build self-reliant state

Kohima, Sep 29 (IANS): Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Tuesday stressed the importance of preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage, saying that folk songs, dances and traditional art forms reflect its identity, history and collective heritage.
Addressing the State Level Youth Festival 2026, the Governor urged young people to learn about their heritage, respect the traditions of others and use creativity to present traditional art and culture in new and meaningful ways.
Governor Yadav called upon the youth of Nagaland to acquire practical skills, embrace entrepreneurship and contribute towards building a self-reliant Nagaland.
The State Level Youth Festival 2026 was organised by the Department of Youth Resources and Sports at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima. Congratulating the participating youth and appreciating their talent, hard work and achievements, the Governor highlighted that a youth festival is more than a competition.
He said that the youth festival provides a platform for learning, interaction, creativity and personal growth. He encouraged young participants from different districts to build friendships, exchange ideas and appreciate one another’s cultures and talents.
Referring to this year’s theme, “Youth, Skills and a Self-Reliant Nagaland”, Governor Yadav said talent must be supported by knowledge, practical skills, discipline and continuous learning. He encouraged youth to explore diverse fields including digital technology, entrepreneurship, agriculture, tourism, handicrafts, creative industries and other emerging sectors.
The Governor observed that government employment alone cannot meet the aspirations of every young person and stressed the importance of exploring different pathways to livelihood and economic independence.
With skill, determination, perseverance and an enterprising spirit, he said, the youth can contribute significantly to a self-reliant Nagaland. The Governor also appreciated the “Skill-Based Economic Sustenance Initiative of I.G. Academy Students” under the Department, particularly the display of handmade products and creative works by students of the State Sports Academy.
He noted that sport teaches discipline, teamwork, perseverance and leadership, while encouraging sportspersons to develop additional skills beyond the field of play.
The Governor further encouraged participants taking part in Declamation, Poetry Writing and Painting to read widely, remain curious, think critically and use technology responsibly.
He stressed the importance of distinguishing reliable information from misinformation and becoming informed, responsible and engaged citizens.
Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, Governor Yadav said the youth are central to shaping India’s future. He highlighted Nagaland’s strengths, including its talented youth, rich cultural traditions, natural beauty and strong community bonds, as well as opportunities in tourism, agriculture, entrepreneurship, sports and creative industries.
The Governor urged the youth to participate in the Festival with enthusiasm, sincerity and confidence, while respecting fellow participants.
He reminded them that while prizes represent moments of achievement, the knowledge, discipline and experience gained through participation can remain valuable throughout life.
The Governor called upon young people to remain curious, acquire new skills and cultivate the habit of hard work, while respecting teachers, mentors, parents and elders. He expressed confidence that with education, skills, discipline and perseverance, Nagaland’s youth can overcome challenges, create opportunities and contribute meaningfully to society.
Governor Yadav congratulated all participants and appreciated the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, the organisers and everyone associated with the Festival. He expressed hope that the State Level Youth Festival would continue to grow as a platform for recognising and celebrating the talent, ideas and aspirations of Nagaland’s youth.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.