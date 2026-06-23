Nagaland Governor calls for future-ready education to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' 2047

Dimapur: Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Monday asserted that India's education system must prepare young people with knowledge, skills, values and creativity to meet future challenges, while asserting that education remains the most powerful instrument of transformation in the country's journey towards achieving the Viksit Bharat 2047.
Addressing the Byatikram Education Conclave 9.0 in Dimapur, attended by educationists, academicians, principals, teachers and students, the governor said the education sector must focus on producing lifelong learners, innovators and responsible citizens capable of adapting to rapid technological changes.
Highlighting the significance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Yadav said the policy offers a comprehensive roadmap for educational advancement through multidisciplinary learning, critical thinking, innovation and skill development.
He observed that with Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies reshaping societies and economies, students must be equipped with the ability to continuously learn and innovate.
The governor stressed that education should go beyond preparing students for employment and instead empower them to become creators of opportunities, entrepreneurs and contributors to the nation's development.
He also highlighted the strategic importance of the Northeast, stating that the region's cultural diversity, rich heritage, indigenous knowledge systems and youthful talent provide a strong foundation for future growth.
By integrating these strengths with quality education, research and innovation, he said, the Northeast has the potential to emerge as a vibrant hub of knowledge, entrepreneurship and economic development.
Yadav urged educational institutions, teachers and students to embrace innovation while preserving the region's unique cultural identity, emphasising that a future-ready education system would be key to building an inclusive, progressive and self-reliant India.
The Byatikram Education Conclave 9.0 brought together stakeholders from the education sector to deliberate on emerging trends, challenges and opportunities in education and the role of institutions in shaping future generations.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.