Nagaland: Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Kiphire

Kiphire: A minor earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Kiphire, Nagaland, Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3:20 am (IST) at a depth of 90 kilometres. The latitude of the earthquake was reported to be 25.74 North, and the longitude was 94.84 East.

