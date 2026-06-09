Nagaland CM pushes for strengthening entrepreneurship among youth

Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday underscored the importance of strengthening agriculture and allied sectors, noting that nearly 70 per cent of the state’s population depends on farming for its livelihood.
Inaugurating the Incubation Centre for Food Processing at the State Industrial Area in Toluvi, Dimapur, Rio said food processing and small-scale industries offer some of the most promising avenues for industrial growth and employment generation in Nagaland.
Highlighting the significance of the newly inaugurated facilities, the Chief Minister said such initiatives would encourage entrepreneurship, create jobs, and reduce the state’s dependence on imported goods.
He observed that Nagaland remains largely a consumer state, relying heavily on products brought in from outside, but expressed confidence that food processing and incubation centres would help boost local production and value addition, paving the way for greater self-reliance.
Rio said the projects, implemented under the Government of India’s Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, are aimed at strengthening infrastructure and promoting economic development.
He noted that the facilities would support local entrepreneurs, create market linkages, and enable the processing of locally grown produce into market-ready products.
Emphasising the need for efficient management of the facilities, the Chief Minister called for maintaining quality standards, ensuring regular upkeep, and making optimal use of the infrastructure.
He also stressed the importance of reducing intermediaries' role so that farmers receive a larger share of the benefits.
Rio urged young people to take advantage of opportunities available through government initiatives, including the Chief Minister’s Micro Finance Scheme.
Referring to the high unemployment rate among educated youth, he said low participation in job fairs highlighted the need for greater focus on skill development, vocational training, and entrepreneurship.
Calling for a change in mindset, he encouraged youth to look beyond government jobs and explore opportunities in self-employment, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and the private sector. He expressed confidence in the Naga youth's ability to compete successfully in an increasingly competitive global environment.
Despite financial constraints, the Chief Minister assured that similar food processing and incubation facilities would be established in other districts of the state. He reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding such infrastructure to promote inclusive economic growth across Nagaland.
Rio also called upon all stakeholders to work together to harness the state’s resources by combining traditional knowledge with youthful innovation. He urged citizens to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and the goal of building a developed India.
During the programme, the Chief Minister virtually inaugurated the Incubation Centre for Entrepreneurs and Infrastructure Development at the Industrial Growth Centre in Ganeshnagar, Chumoukedima, the Incubation Centre for Food Processing at Tuensang, and the Modern Aggregation Centre at Longnak in Mokokchung district. The projects were developed under the SASCI-V (2024-25) and PM Gati Shakti schemes.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.