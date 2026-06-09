Nagaland CM pushes for strengthening entrepreneurship among youth

Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday underscored the importance of strengthening agriculture and allied sectors, noting that nearly 70 per cent of the state’s population depends on farming for its livelihood.

Inaugurating the Incubation Centre for Food Processing at the State Industrial Area in Toluvi, Dimapur, Rio said food processing and small-scale industries offer some of the most promising avenues for industrial growth and employment generation in Nagaland.

Highlighting the significance of the newly inaugurated facilities, the Chief Minister said such initiatives would encourage entrepreneurship, create jobs, and reduce the state’s dependence on imported goods.

He observed that Nagaland remains largely a consumer state, relying heavily on products brought in from outside, but expressed confidence that food processing and incubation centres would help boost local production and value addition, paving the way for greater self-reliance.