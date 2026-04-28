Why Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio boarded a naval ship and submarine in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio visited the Indian Navy's frontline platforms at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, gaining firsthand insight into the operational prowess of the country's surface and sub-surface assets.

Chief Minister Rio visited Indian Navy frontline platforms, including a naval ship and submarine, on Monday, gaining insight into the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy, an official release stated.

The Chief Minister was received by senior officers of Eastern Naval Command. During the visit, he was briefed on the roles, missions and operational capabilities of both surface and sub-surface platforms, followed by guided walkthroughs on board.

Rio interacted with officers and crew, appreciating their professionalism, dedication and commitment towards safeguarding the nation's maritime interests. He lauded the Indian Navy's high standards of operational readiness and its pivotal role in ensuring maritime security.

Meanwhile, in a significant boost to India's indigenous naval capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy have completed advanced hydrodynamic performance assessment and model testing for a frontline warship project.

The work, led by Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in collaboration with the Navy's Warship Design Bureau, demonstrated high-end capabilities in hull hydrodynamics, CFD simulations, and experimental testing, matching leading international standards in accuracy and reliability.

The DRDO posted on X, "Naval Science & Technological Laboratory(NSTL), DRDO, in collaboration with Warship Design Bureau of Indian Navy, has completed Hydrodynamic Performance Assessment and Model Testing of Frontline Indian Naval Ship Project."

"Comprehensive capabilities were demonstrated in Hull hydrodynamic, CFD-based simulation and experimental model testing, covering critical parameters such as resistance, propulsion, sea keeping and manoeuvrability. The outcomes were benchmarked against leading international standards, establishing parity in accuracy, reliability and technical depth," it added.

The project deliverables were formally handed over by Samir V Kamat, Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO, to Sanjay Sadhu, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition, in the presence of senior DRDO scientists and Indian Navy officials.