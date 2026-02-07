Nagaland adhoc teachers stage agitation demanding service regularisation

Kohima: The All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Group (ANATG) 2015 Batch on Friday intensified its agitation demanding regularisation of their services, as its members staged a demonstration here.

Addressing the media, ANATG Core Committee member Lhovito Sheqi clarified that the group identifies itself as the "2015 batch" as that was the year when 1,166 of them became eligible for regularisation.

Sheqi said the teachers have been staging a protest in Kohima for the past three days. The agitation began on February 4 with a silent sit-in at NSF Solidarity Park, during which members held internal discussions and a general meeting but those were not made public.