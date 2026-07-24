Naga Students’ Federation to stage Kohima protest on NEET leak, scholarships and Naga representation July 27

Kohima, Nagaland (PTI): The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) will hold a demonstration in Kohima on July 27 over the alleged NEET paper leak, delays in scholarship disbursement and what it described as inadequate opportunities for indigenous Naga inhabitants in central educational institutions.
The NSF said the demonstration, to be organised at the Naga Solidarity Park, would focus on these three key demands, and a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister's Office would be submitted following it.
The NSF claimed that the NEET paper leak row has undermined the credibility of the examination system and adversely affected thousands of students.
The NSF also condemned the police action against students protesting in Delhi, stating that it was unacceptable in a democratic society.
It said the students had assembled to demand accountability over the alleged paper leaks and to seek greater transparency, fairness and integrity in recruitment and examination systems.
Students' aspirations should not be compromised by systemic failures, corruption or administrative negligence, it said.
The NSF also alleged prolonged delays in scholarship disbursement and criticised the existing instalment-based payment system, saying it provided inadequate financial support to students.
The federation further alleged that Nagaland University and NIT Nagaland have failed to provide adequate representation and opportunities for indigenous Naga inhabitants, and called for equitable opportunities in the institutions.
Inviting students and members of the public to participate, the NSF said the protest would be held under the theme, "Student rights are non-negotiable."
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.