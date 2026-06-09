NADT Mumbai, RTC Pune sign MoU for training, knowledge sharing

The National Academy of Direct Taxes, Regional Campus Mumbai (NADT-RC Mumbai), and the Controller of Defence Accounts (Training) & Regional Training Centre (RTC), Pune, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on training, capacity building, research and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

The agreement was signed in Pune by Shri Navneet Manohar, Principal Additional Director General, NADT-RC Mumbai, and Shri Ande Poshetty, IDAS, Controller of Defence Accounts and Director, National Academy of Defence Financial Management (NADFM), in the presence of senior officials from both institutions.

According to the institutions, the partnership seeks to establish a framework for professional development through joint training programmes, seminars, workshops, faculty exchanges, collaborative research projects and the sharing of infrastructure and knowledge resources.

The collaboration will also support the development of specialised training modules and certification programmes in areas such as public financial management, fiscal governance, audit practices and e-governance.

Officials from both organisations highlighted the role of inter-institutional cooperation in strengthening training systems and encouraging innovation in public administration. The initiative is expected to facilitate the exchange of best practices and cross-sectoral learning among government officers.

The MoU will remain in effect for five years. Both institutions said the agreement is intended to support long-term collaboration in public administration, financial governance and capacity development while contributing to the creation of a skilled and future-ready civil service.