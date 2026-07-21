Nadda assures protesting CJP of demands review, including Education Minister Pradhan's resignation

"We finally met Nadda ji 10 mins ago and he is checking with the leadership internally wrt our demands. @DelhiPolice should immediately stop using brute force on peaceful protestors," Ranka wrote on 'X' at 2:48 PM The CJP has been spearheading protests over alleged examination irregularities since June. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who joined the agitation on June 28 and has been on a hunger strike, remains admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after being shifted there by Delhi Police on July 18 following a deterioration in his health.