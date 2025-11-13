NAAC sends Al-Falah University show-cause notice for alleged fake accreditation

Al-Falah University, which is being investigated in relation to the Delhi blast probe, has received a show-cause notice from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) for displaying false accreditation on its website, officials said on Thursday, November 13.

In the show-cause notice, the NAAC said it has noted that the Al-Falah University, "which is neither accredited nor applied for accreditation by NAAC," has publicly displayed a false NAAC grade on its website

"Al-Falah University is an endeavour of Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which has been running three colleges on the campus, namely Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology (since 1997, Graded A by NAAC), Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology (since 2008), and Al-Falah School of Education and Training (since 2006, Graded A by NAAC),” the university’s website read.

"This is absolutely wrong and misleading the public, especially the parents, students and stakeholders," the show-cause notice read.

The NAAC has requested an explanation and asked the university to remove NAAC accreditation information from its website and any other publicly available or disseminated papers.

A high-intensity blast burst through a car near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday, killing 13 people and injuring several others, only hours after a "white collar terror module" was busted. Three doctors from Al-Falah University were among those jailed.