Mysuru’s Prajwal Dev gets wildcard entry for Bengaluru Open 2026

BENGALURU: International tennis player Prajwal Dev, who hails from Mysuru, was handed a wild card on Wednesday to compete in the upcoming 10th edition of Bengaluru Open 2026, which is set to commence on January 5 at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium.

The 29-year-old won the men’s singles title at the ITF World Tennis Tour M15 event held in Bhubaneswar in November. Dev, who stands at 632 in the ATP singles ranking, will be competing against international players in the tournament, which has been accorded the ATP Challenger 125 level.